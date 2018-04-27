New Tradition Homes receives 2018 Energy Star Award

New Tradition Homes recently announced that it received the 2018 Energy Star Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award for continued leadership and superior contributions to Energy Star.

New Tradition Homes’ accomplishments were recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., on April 20.

“It is an honor to be recognized as a leader in the industry with a national award,” said Kelly Helmes, New Tradition Homes’ vice president. “At New Tradition, we believe that a home should be built to last for generations, and with the assistance of Energy Star and other programs, we are continually improving the home design, comfort, durability and lasting value. This year we celebrate our 30th anniversary, and it is our desire to continue to build homes that will enhance and improve the lives of the families that own our homes.”

“The 2018 Energy Star Partners of the Year have demonstrated real leadership, showing how American families and businesses can save energy, save money and reduce air emissions,” said Bill Wehrum, EPA assistant administrator for Air and Radiation.

In 2016 alone, Energy Star certified products, homes, buildings and plants helped Americans save more than $30 billion in energy costs and approximately 400 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and while achieving broad emissions reductions.

The 2018 Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence awards are bestowed upon companies and other organizations demonstrating continued leadership in energy efficiency and commitment to the Energy Star program. Winners hail from small, family owned businesses to Fortune 500 organizations – representing energy-efficient products, services, new homes and buildings in the commercial, industrial and public sectors.

For a complete list of 2018 winners and more information about Energy Star’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

