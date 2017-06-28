New subdivision in Camas breaks ground

Construction has begun on the Parklands at Camas Meadows – 41 single-family lots nestled between Lacamas Lake and the Camas Meadows Golf Course.

With lot sizes ranging from 15,000 to 18,000 square feet, home values are $1.2 million and above. Approximately half of the lots have already been reserved.

Locally owned and managed, the Parklands project has been developed entirely by private funders.

Phase 2 of the development is expected to include retail and commercial properties, to be known as the Archery District Business Park.

Comments

comments