New outdoor exhibit, articles and public programs share stories of the 1880s at Vancouver Barracks

From July 7 to Aug. 28, Fort Vancouver National Historic Site invites visitors to learn about the history of the 1880s at Vancouver Barracks. These stories will be shared in an outdoor exhibit in the East Vancouver Barracks, an online article series and at four walking tours led by Curator Meagan Huff.

“The 1880s at Vancouver Barracks were a fascinating time,” said Huff. “The stories we are sharing from this period are stories of the people who served, worked and raised their families here. There are also lesser-known stories in this exhibit, like the stories of Chinese immigrants who worked on Officers’ Row, and stories from painful episodes in the post’s past, like the incarceration of Native American peoples here during the Indian Wars.”

Outdoor exhibit panels will be located from the Visitor Center to the East Vancouver Barracks. Download a map of the panel locations here. Pick up a hard copy of this map at the Visitor Center.

An online article series provides further details on the stories introduced in the exhibit, and can be accessed here.

In addition, Huff will offer four walking tours of the East Vancouver Barracks.

“The 1880s was a decade that has a surprising amount of relevancy to problems that are facing our society today,” she said. In these tours, we will talk about the lessons we can learn from this time period, and how the events of the late 1800s had an impact later in the 20th century.”

Walking tours are limited to 20 participants. Pre-registration is recommended. To reserve a spot, call 360-816-6230. There is no fee for this tour. This tour is recommended for visitors age 10 and up. Tours will last about 45 minutes. The tour route will mostly take place on paved paths but will briefly cross a grassy area. If you have accessibility concerns, let them know when you call to reserve your spot.



Walking tours will be offered:

Friday, July 16, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 17, 9:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 20, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21, 9:30 a.m.

Tours will begin at the Hathaway Parking Lot in East Vancouver Barracks. The entrance to this parking lot is at the intersection of Hathaway Road and Fort Vancouver Way, on the left.

