New Law Could Improve Washington’s Workforce

The governor recently signed House Bill 1730 from Rep. Kevin Waters, (R) 17th District, into law that could help small businesses around Washington enhance their hiring efforts. It is effective immediately.

The new law allows young adults between the ages of 18 and 21 to gain employment in establishments traditionally designated as off-limits to people under age 21, under specific and limited circumstances. The goal is to help with worker shortages and provide businesses with a larger pool of applicants.

The new law states that it’s now legal for anyone at least 18 years old to perform services unrelated to the sale or service of alcohol to enter and remain on the grounds to carry out duties as a dishwasher, cook or chef, sanitation specialist, or other kitchen staff. The individual cannot perform any services or work in the bar, lounge, or dining area of the licensed premises and they are not allowed to serve food, drinks, or otherwise interact with patrons of the licensee. A supervisor who is at least 21 years old needs to be present where the underaged employee is working.

Ashley Miller, Director of Events at Windy Hills Winery, which is already a family friendly establishment and employs minors, has some hesitations about the new law.

“Challenges will definitely happen when you allow underage workers in a 21+ environment,” she explained. “I would be concerned with underage drinking, as well as the safety of underage workers, as they would most likely be working late in the evenings with potentially intoxicated customers…this bill only seems to help a very small portion of the hospitality industry that has been so devastated by the pandemic…restaurants, wineries and taprooms for the most part are family friendly…the employee shortage will not be solved by this bill passing.”

Andrea Hoff, Taproom Supervisor at Loowit Brewing shares that even though their establishment hasn’t faced a shortage of employees, this law could help boost their business later down the road.

“We are a small independent taproom/restaurant with a small staff, and we have been one of the lucky businesses to have been able to find and keep reliable staff through the pandemic and the period after,” she said. “It will be nice to have the option should we need it to expand our search for employees. Hopefully it will relieve the need for larger businesses.”

In a press release, Rep. Kevin Waters states, “I have no doubt it will help our state’s workforce. Many small businesses, especially restaurants and bars, are still having a hard time finding and holding onto good employees. This legislation is also going to open more opportunities for individuals under 21 looking for work. This is a positive step forward for employers and job seekers, and the entire state.”