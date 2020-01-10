Minuteman Press partners with WSU Vancouver business students for growth

Four WSU Vancouver business students partnered with Minuteman Press to help the local print shop discover new ways to grow and improve. Vincent Tsan, Travis Mollenkopf, Jason Gill and Alaa Elolaimi were part of the Business Growth Mentor and Analysis Program in the Carson College of Business which began in 2010.

Hazel Dell-based Minuteman Press business owner and WSU Vancouver alumni JD Rossetti heard about the Business Growth Mentor and Analysis Program when he listed his printing business as a Cougar Business Alliance Member. The Cougar Business Alliance is designed to help facilitate Cougars doing business with Cougars in Southwest Washington or the Portland metropolitan area.

The Rossettis were looking for ways to handle their growth, particularly when it came to inventory management and e-commerce. The Rossetti family had the opportunity of converting two existing print shops in the Vancouver area into one print shop under the Minuteman Press franchise brand. After 16 weeks of assessment and work, the student team recommendations included a product line profit and loss model, a marketing budget solver and a data tracking tool kit.

“The team worked so hard. They all went above and beyond, and it felt great to see the solutions they came up with. I absolutely recommend the program for any size business looking for growth,” said Rossetti.

