Mercy Corps partners to deliver grants to SW Wash. entrepreneurs

As small business owners continue to grapple with the economic ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercy Corps Northwest has partnered with Clark County and the City of Vancouver to distribute grants to entrepreneurs facing financial hardship through a new small business relief grant program.

Applications for grants between $2,500 to $10,000 will be accepted on Mercy Corps Northwest’s website starting Tuesday, Sept. 8. Eligible businesses are those with low to moderate income that have five or fewer employees. The program encourages minority-owned, women-owned and veteran-owned businesses to apply. To apply or see a full list of grant requirements visit mercycorpsnw.org/clarkcounty. Mercy Corps Northwest plans to distribute the grants before the end of October.

Funding for the grants was approved by the city and county councils and is provided through their Community Development Block Grant programs and the U.S. Treasury’s Coronavirus Relief Fund through the Washington State Department of Commerce.

In addition to grants, Mercy Corps Northwest will also give small businesses access to online business courses that cover topics ranging from marketing and adapting business practices during the pandemic to building credit and mentorship opportunities through MicroMentor. To learn more, visit mercycorpsnw.org. To find out more about the City of Vancouver’s business assistance programs, visit https://www.cityofvancouver.us/ced/page/covid-19-business-worker-assistance. For business and employer resources, go to the county’s COVID-19 website at https://www.clark.wa.gov/covid19.

