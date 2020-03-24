Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle among metro mayors calling for Oregon Stay at Home order

Over the weekend, Metropolitan Mayors Consortium (MMC) Chair, Gresham Mayor Shane Bemis, convened the region’s 25 mayors via conference call to discuss the region’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. By an overwhelming majority vote, the MMC agreed that a “Stay at Home” order is necessary for the State of Oregon. Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle is an ex-officio member of the MMC.

Citing the need to learn from nations across the globe who are struggling with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, local mayors sounded the alarm that urgent action is needed to prevent hospitals and clinics from being overwhelmed and to ensure all patients have access to treatment. While the region’s mayors are prepared to enact orders in their cities if necessary, they cited the importance of a unified statewide approach.

The MMC advised Governor Kate Brown that a Stay at Home order should include:

Oregonians directed to reasonably comply with social distancing requirements at all times.

Non-essential businesses to cease all activities except minimum basic operations; businesses can continue to operate if all employees are working from home.

Essential businesses are encouraged to remain open, while complying with social distancing requirements.

Public and private gatherings prohibited, with exceptions.

Non-essential travel prohibited.

Comments

comments