Marshall Leadership Awards seeks nominations

General George C. Marshall’s example of leadership has guided and inspired leaders in Clark County since his residency as commander of Vancouver Barracks in 1936-38. The Marshall Leadership Awards celebrate and support local rising leaders who, like General Marshall, demonstrate integrity, candor, courage and preparedness while serving a greater good. The Marshall Public Leadership Award is granted to adult leaders up through age 35. The Marshall Youth Leadership Award is granted to student leaders who are seniors in high school.

Candidates must be nominated to be considered. Nomination forms are available for both categories at www.thehistorictrust.org/marshall-awards/. Nominations close on February 9th, 2024. After nominations close, nominees will be invited to complete an application process.

Public (Adult) Nomination Qualifications:

35 years of age or younger

A resident of Clark County

Demonstrates leadership ability and works to serve a greater good

Benefits:

$3,500 award for continuing education or professional development of awardee’s choice

Opportunities to develop professional relationships with community leaders

Public visibility for the award recipient’s employer or nominating organization

Youth Nominations Qualifications:

A senior in high school

A resident of Clark County

Committed to serving a greater good and demonstrates leadership potential

Serve as a role model, motivating others to become involved

Benefits:

$3,500 Aléna K. Jarvis Memorial Scholarship

Opportunities to develop professional relationships with community leaders

Public visibility for the award recipient and their nominating school or organization

Youth runners-up receive a $1000 scholarship provided from the Klinge/Meyer Family Fund of the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington. Award recipients and nominees are honored at the Marshall Awards Ceremony to be held this year on Monday, April 29th at 6:00 pm at the Artillery Barracks. If you have any questions, please email marcom@thehistorictrust.org.

About The Historic Trust: The Historic Trust is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to inspire civic pride and economic vitality through education, celebration, and preservation of community history. Learn more at www.thehistorictrust.org.