Marshall Leadership Awards nominations are now open

General George C. Marshall’s example of leadership has guided and inspired leaders in Clark County since his residency as commander of Vancouver Barracks in 1936-38. The Marshall Leadership Awards celebrate and support local rising leaders who, like General Marshall, demonstrate integrity, candor, courage and preparedness while serving a greater good.

The Marshall Public Leadership Award is granted to adult leaders up to age 35. The Marshall Youth Leadership Award is granted to student leaders who are seniors in high school.

Candidates must be nominated to be considered. Nomination forms are available for both categories at www.thehistorictrust.org/marshall-awards/. Nominations close on February 17th, 2023. After nominations close, nominees will be invited to complete an application and interview process.

Public (Adult) Nomination

Qualifications:

– 35 years of age or younger

– A resident of Clark County

– Demonstrates leadership ability and works to serve a greater good

Benefits:

– $3,500 award sponsored by Molecular Testing Labs for continuing education or professional development of awardee’s choice

– Opportunities to develop professional relationships with community leaders

– Public visibility for the award recipient’s employer or nominating organization

Youth Nomination

Qualifications:

– A senior in high school

– A resident of Clark County

– Committed to serving a greater good and demonstrates leadership potential

– Serve as a role model, motivating others to become involved

Benefits:

– $3,500 Aléna K. Jarvis Memorial Scholarship

– Opportunities to develop professional relationships with community leaders

– Public visibility for the award recipient and their nominating school or organization

Youth runners-up receive a $500 scholarship provided from the Klinge/Meyer Family Fund of the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington.

Award winners and nominees are honored at the Marshall Awards Ceremony to be held this year on Tuesday, April 25th at 6:00 pm at the Artillery Barracks. If you have any questions, please email marcom@thehistorictrust.org.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. If you would like to support emerging leaders in our community, please contact Temple Lentz, President/CEO, at temple.lentz@thehistorictrust.org or 360-992-1805.