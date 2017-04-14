Markon Brand Design moving to new downtown location

Markon Brand Design, a Vancouver-based branding agency that focuses on building identities for small to medium businesses, nonprofits and other organizations, is moving to a new location in downtown Vancouver. The company has been located in the Orchards area of Vancouver for the past five years.

The new space (215 West 12 St., Suite 201) is nearly double the size of the company’s current office. The firm said the move will not only allow Markon to continue to grow, but its location will make the agency more accessible to a growing client base in downtown Vancouver and adjacent Portland.

“Downtown Vancouver is a thriving community and we are excited to be a part of that growth,” said Kristine Neil, Markon’s founder and creative director. “As a local business owner, I love seeing other businesses choose to make Vancouver their home base. Markon’s roots are in Vancouver, and by moving the company downtown I feel we are investing in the community’s continued development and success.”

The move, which coincides with the agency’s fifth anniversary, is expected to be complete on May 1.

