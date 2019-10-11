MAP forum features ZoomInfo SVP Companies can develop a framework for offering products and services at Washington State University

Vancouver’s next Business Growth MAP Alliance forum. The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Oct. 16 at the Columbia Bank Community Room, 101 E. Sixth St. in Vancouver.This forum concludes the three-part series on effective marketing, and will discuss the key skills of innovation practiced by creative and successful leaders in business.

Speaker Justin Withers is the senior vice president of strategy and corporate development at ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg. Withers has more than 10 years of experience in product management and marketing, and is the author of DiscoverOrg’s 2017 Growth Drivers Report, “Unlock the Sales and Marketing Secrets of the Fastest Growing Companies.”

The forum is open to all. Register online at business.vancouver.wsu.edu/bgmap and click “Upcoming events.” Cost is $10 and there is no cost for students with a valid WSU student ID.

