Manufacturers invited to tour new training program

A new mechatronics program at Clark College that aims to train technicians in as little as six months will be introduced during a breakfast meeting and tour on Wednesday, June 7.

Launching this fall, the Rural Access Mechatronics Program (RAMP) was developed to offer manufacturers the ability to quickly up-skill and backfill talent to meet their company needs.

The upcoming meeting and tour will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. at Clark College’s Columbia Tech Center campus. Space is limited and reservations are required by June 5 to ghoward@clark.edu.

The event is sponsored by Workforce Southwest Washington, Columbia River Economic Development Council, Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce, Clark College, Clark College’s Economic & Community Development Department and WorkSource.

To learn more, visit www.clark.edu/academics/programs/mechatronics/ramp.php.

