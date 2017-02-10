Local networking group expands

Impactful Women NW has announced the expansion of their networking group to include a component specifically aimed at supporting and connecting professional men in the Portland/Vancouver region.

As of this month, Impactful Men Northwest will operate under the umbrella of Impactful Women NW.

Impactful Men NW will have their first meet up on Wednesday, February 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Heathen Brewing Feral Public House in Vancouver. There is no cost to attend the meeting.

The new group will meet on the fourth Wednesday of every month at local businesses in either Vancouver or Portland.

Since its founding three years ago, Impactful Women NW has connected positive, like-minded, women in business through monthly meet-ups and quarterly educational conferences.

For more information about the organization, visit www.impactfulwomennw.com.

