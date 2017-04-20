Local attorney holding Leukemia & Lymphoma Society fundraiser

Paige Spratt, an attorney with the Vancouver office of Schwabe, Willamson & Wyatt, is holding a wine tasting fundraiser in Ridgefield tomorrow (Friday, April 21) from 6 to 9 p.m. to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS).

In addition to supporting blood cancer research, LLS funds co-pay assistance programs, provides training to doctors in rural areas, and helps families coping with the news that a loved one has been diagnosed.

“Many people have either been directly impacted or know someone that has been impacted by a blood cancer,” said Spratt. “For me, my father-in-law, Skip, was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in 2007. After radiation and several rounds of chemotherapy, Skip received an autologous stem cell transplant. Thankfully, he shows no signs of the cancer today because of research like that funded by LLS.”

Spratt’s fundraiser is part of a larger campaign to raise $100,000 by May 20, and to be crowned the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s 2017 Woman of the Year.

“It’s a great cause and should be a great time,” she said.

The event will take place at Stavalaura Vineyards & Winery (29503 NW 41st Ave., Ridgefield). Tickets are $20 (in advance or at the door) and include tastings, food and raffle entry.

For more information about the event and Spratt’s campaign, visit https://paigespratt.wixsite.com/llsmwoy.

