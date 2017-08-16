Local Alzheimer’s Association chapter recruiting volunteers

The Alzheimer’s Association Washington State Chapter, which serves Washington and Northern Idaho, is currently recruiting local volunteers to facilitate family caregiver support groups in Vancouver.

The support groups provide a consistent and caring place for caregivers to learn, share and gain emotional support from others who are also providing care to a person with memory loss.

Volunteers receive training, ongoing support, resources and continuing education opportunities. Individuals who are often best qualified as support group facilitators include: working or retired social workers; nurse and other healthcare professionals; educators; clergy; counselors; and former family caregivers.

A commitment of at least one year is required.

To learn more, contact Linda Whiteside, at 206.529.3875 or lwhitesi@alzwa.org.

