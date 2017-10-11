From the List: Largest janitorial service companies

What are the largest janitorial service companies in Clark County? We ranked them by total number of employees. Figures as of 9/6/17.

The top five are:

Clean World Maintenance Inc: 80 employees (50 FTEs) Clean & Bright Enterprises LLC: 49 employees (4 FTEs) Innovative Svcs. NW Custodial Svcs: 45 employees (20 FTEs) ServiceMaster Facility Maintenance: 39 employees (20 FTEs) We Clean Everything Inc: 30 employees (30 FTEs)

To view the rest of Clark County’s largest janitorial service companies, check out the October 13, 2017 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes service areas, services provided, top local executive information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2017 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

Comments

comments