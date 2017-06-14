From the List: Clark County’s largest tech support/services companies

What are the largest technology support/services companies in Clark County? We ranked them by number of FTEs. Figures as of 5/18/17.

The top five are:

Centerlogic Inc: 975 commercial clients billed in last 12 mo. On Line Support Inc: 500 commercial clients billed in last 12 mo. Accent Business Services Inc: 470 commercial clients billed in last 12 mo. Computers Made Easy Inc: 456 commercial clients billed in last 12 mo. Creative Computer Solutions Inc: 325 commercial clients billed in last 12 mo.

To view the rest of Clark County’s technology support/services companies, check out the June 9, 2017 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes scope of service, top local executive information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2017 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

