From the List: Clark County’s largest physician groups

What are the largest physician groups in Clark County? We ranked them by total number of doctors. Figures as of 2/1/2018.

The top five are:

The Vancouver Clinic: 213 doctors Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest: 190 doctors PeaceHealth Medical Group: 145 doctors Free Clinic of Southwest Washington: 70 doctors Legacy Health/Legacy Medical Group: 65 doctors

To view the rest of Clark County’s physician groups, check out the March 2, 2018 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes specialties & practice affiliations, top local executive information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2018 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

