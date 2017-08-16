From the List: Clark County’s largest marketing firms

What are the largest marketing firms in Clark County? We ranked them by number of FTEs dedicated to marketing services. Figures as of 7/3/17.

The top five are:

AHA: 35 FTEs Effective Web Solutions: 26 FTEs Gravitate: 25 FTEs Columbian Publishing: 24 FTEs Webfor: 14 FTEs

To view the rest of Clark County’s marketing firms, check out the August 11, 2017 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes specialties, top local executive information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

A complete industry list can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. Purchased Excel lists feature even more listings than what is available in the print version.

Our 2017 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

