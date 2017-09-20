From the List: Clark County’s largest hotels & motels

What are the largest hotels & motels in Clark County? We ranked them by total number of guest rooms and suites. Figures as of 8/24/17.

The top five are:

Hilton Vancouver Washington: 226 rooms (10 suites) The Heathman Lodge: 182 rooms (21 suites) Sonesta ES Suites: 120 rooms (all suites) Extended Stay America: 119 rooms (3 suites) Marriott SpringHill Suites Vancouver Columbia Tech Center: 119 rooms (all suites)

To view the rest of Clark County’s hotels and motels, check out the September 22, 2017 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes exhibit and banquet space information, number of meeting rooms, general manager & sales manager information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

