From the List: Clark County’s largest architectural firms

What are the largest architectural firms and landscape architectural firms in Clark County? We ranked them by number of licensed architects and, in the event of a tie, by year established. Figures as of 11/6/17.

The top three architectural firms are:

  1. LSW Architects: 16 licensed architects; 44 FTEs
  2. Wilson Assoc. Architects & Planners AIA: 4 licensed architects; 6 FTEs
  3. Johansson architecture PC: 3 licensed architects; 5 FTEs

The top two landscape architectural firms are:

  1. BergerABAM: 4 licensed architects; 6 FTEs
  2. Olson Engineering Inc: 3 licensed architects; 41 FTEs

To view the rest of Clark County’s architectural companies, check out the December 8, 2017 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes top local executive information, a description of services provided and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2017 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

Comments

comments

SHARE
Previous articleNo. 17-4-00992-1
Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR