From the List: Clark County’s employment agencies

What are the most active employment agencies in Clark County? We ranked them by the total number of positions filled in 2016. Figures as of 3/30/17.

The top five are:

WorkSource Vancouver: Positions filled in 2016 ND LaborWORKS Inc: 8,183 positions filled in 2016 Express Employment Professionals: 3,479 positions filled in 2016 Northwest Staffing Resources: 2,707 positions filled in 2016 Hire Source Staffing Service: 2,250 positions filled in 2016

To view the rest of Clark County’s employment agenices, check out the May 12, 2017 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes in-house FTEs, top local executive information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

