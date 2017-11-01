From the List: Clark County’s busiest catering companies

What are the busiest catering companies in Clark County? We ranked them by number of events catered in 2016. Figures as of 10/4/17.

The top five are:

BEARTHYME Catering LLC, DBA Simply Thyme Catering: 6,127 events catered Chuck’s Produce & Street Market: 2,722 events catered The Heathman Lodge and Hudson’s Bar & Grill: 1,900 events catered Patrick’s Hawaiian Cafe: 1,588 events catered Hilton Vancouver Washington: 1,450 events catered

To view the rest of Clark County’s catering companies, check out the November 3, 2017 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes top local executive information, other services and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2017 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

