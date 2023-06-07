Johnson Bixby launches financial empowerment program

Johnson Bixby, a Vancouver financial planning firm, launched its Financial Empowerment Program with a goal of empowering 40,000 community members in the region over the next four years through in-person workshops and on-demand learning helping them take control of personal finances. The financial education initiative includes a partnership with Financial Beginnings®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that teaches individuals how to play an active role in their financial well-being. “Offering our community the opportunity to gain foundational financial know-how is a tide that raises all boats,” said Heidi Johnson Bixby, CFP®, CEO and owner of Johnson Bixby. “Our firm is committed to helping people of all ages take control of their finances, and we’re grateful for remarkable organizations like Financial Beginnings and the impact they make.” Johnson Bixby is the first financial planning firm in Clark County to become a corporate sponsor supporting Financial Beginnings® Washington with a $10,000 commitment through May 2024. The gift supports the nonprofit’s ability to provide free financial literacy classes to minoritized and marginalized communities across Washington state. “Johnson Bixby understands the acute role financial education plays in increasing equitable opportunities for young people and adults in Clark County and beyond,” said Sarah Schilz, executive director of Financial Beginnings Washington. The new partnership is one of many ways Johnson Bixby is giving back and fueling community involvement to celebrate their 40th anniversary in 2023. The firm’s vision is to create a lasting ripple effect of positive impact for individuals and families for years to come.

Please visit www.johnsonbixby.com for more information about Financial Empowerment Workshops and events open to the public. Since 1983 Johnson Bixby, a Registered Investment Advisory firm has been providing comprehensive financial planning and investment management in Vancouver, Washington to individuals and families in Southwest Washington and Oregon

Through Financial Empowerment Workshops, Johnson Bixby seeks to help individuals and families take initial steps to build know how around their personal finances and make informed decisions now and in the future. The Financial Empowerment Workshops are one way we create a ripple effect of positive impact in our community by sharing knowledge and helping others take action.