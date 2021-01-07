January Business Growth Map Alliance online forum shares what it takes to be a great seller

Washington State University Vancouver’s January Business Growth Map Alliance forum will discuss strategies to be a great seller. Joe Barhoum, founder of Conduit Construct and adjunct professor of sales at the University of Portland, will lead a dynamic conversation centered on what he calls “The Four Rules of Great Sellers.” Learn what it takes to be a great seller, including the importance of preparation, honesty, curiosity and creating obligation.

The forum will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Jan. 20 via Zoom. The forum is open to all at no cost, but advance registration is required. Register online at business.vancouver.wsu.edu/bgmap and click the link under “Upcoming events.”

Barhoum has been selling software and services for more than 15 years, while building and leading sales and marketing teams. He is the author of “The Great Seller’s Playbook,” “The Last Sales Book” and “Marketing Operation: Make the Transformation.” In his role as adjunct professor, Barhoun teaches sales courses in the Personal Selling Certificate program.

About Business Growth MAP Alliance

The Business Growth MAP Alliance brings together small businesses and entrepreneurs to learn from each other, industry experts and WSU Vancouver faculty. The Alliance is part of WSU Vancouver’s Business Growth Mentor and Analysis Program, which contributes to regional economic development by helping small businesses and nonprofits grow and succeed while providing educational opportunities for Carson College of Business students.

About WSU Vancouver

As one of six campuses of the WSU system, WSU Vancouver offers big-school resources in a small-school environment. Both in person and online, the university provides affordable, high-quality baccalaureate- and graduate-level education to benefit the people and communities it serves. As the only four-year research university in Southwest Washington, WSU Vancouver helps drive economic growth through relationships with local businesses and industries, schools and nonprofit organizations.

Comments

comments