iQ Credit Union recognized for marketing efforts

iQ Credit Union was recently honored with nine Diamond Awards, which recognize outstanding marketing efforts in the credit union industry. The awards are presented by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Marketing & Business Development Council.

iQ’s awards were spread across six categories. Among them were awards for the credit union’s 2015 annual report and business outreach campaign to local school districts; an award for the redesign of their new corporate website; and four awards in the Complete Campaign category.

“The credit union industry has no shortage of marketing and business development talent, but, as the name of the prize suggests, these professionals shine the brightest,” said Amber Scott, chair of the CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council’s Diamond Awards Committee, in a press release. “Bold, inventive and fearless in the face of uncertainty, the 2017 Diamond Award winners inspire us to aim higher and try new approaches.”

Award winners were recognized at the council’s 24th annual conference held in San Antonio, Texas. For more information about the awards, visit www.cunacouncils.org/awards.

