iQ Credit Union awards $10K in scholarships

iQ Credit Union has announced five recipients of its scholarship program for the 2019-2020 academic year, honoring students pursuing undergraduate degrees or professional training. Scholarship winners were selected based on academic achievement, community service, a written essay and letters of recommendation. Recognized in three categories, each scholarship winner receives $2,000 from the credit union. All students are either from Clark County or studying in Clark County. This year’s winners are showcased on the iQ website at https://info.iqcu.com/2019-scholarship-winners. Scholarship applications for the 2020-2012 academic year will be available in January 2020.

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.