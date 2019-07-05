iQ Credit Union awards $10K in scholarships

iQ Credit Union has announced five recipients of its scholarship program for the 2019-2020 academic year, honoring students pursuing undergraduate degrees or professional training. Scholarship winners were selected based on academic achievement, community service, a written essay and letters of recommendation. Recognized in three categories, each scholarship winner receives $2,000 from the credit union. All students are either from Clark County or studying in Clark County. This year’s winners are showcased on the iQ website at https://info.iqcu.com/2019-scholarship-winners. Scholarship applications for the 2020-2012 academic year will be available in January 2020.

