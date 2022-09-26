ilani voted ‘Best Casino’ six years in a row by Casino Player Magazine

ilani has been honored with top-tier recognition from Casino Player Magazine for the sixth consecutive year. Casino Player readers voted ilani “Best Casino” in the Best of the Native Northwest issue, which publishes in September.

In total, Casino Player Magazine readers selected ilani for 18 awards in 2022, including eight first-place wins. Some of those first-place titles included “Best Video Slots,” “Best High Limit Room” and “Best Comps.”

Additional first place mentions include “Best Carnival Games,” “Best VIP Lounge/Services,” “Best Craps” and “Best Roulette.”

Six second-place awards were received by ilani, including “Best Overall Gaming Resort,” “Best Promotions,” “Best Hosts,” “Best Reel Shots,” “Best Table Games” and “Casino Where You Feel the Luckiest.”

“With such commendable recognition from Casino Player’s readers, ilani is continuing to rise to new heights in its ability to create memorable experiences for its valued guests,” said Kara Fox-LaRose, president and general manager. “ilani is honored to have received so many wonderful awards and would like to thank all those who voted for ilani in the 2022 Casino Player Best of the Native Northwest survey.”

To learn more about ilani and its offerings, please visit www.ilaniresort.com.