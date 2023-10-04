Identity Clark County accepting nominations for Ed Lynch honorary board seat

Identity Clark County, the nonprofit business leaders group is seeking its eighth appointee to the Ed Lynch board seat, a one-year courtesy role for an emerging business leader while honoring the late businessman and philanthropist Edward Lynch who chaired ICC for more than a decade. One aspiring businessperson has a unique opportunity to serve for a year alongside the region’s most accomplished business leaders on the ICC board of directors.

“The Ed Lynch Board Seat helps young executives connect with many business leaders while helping ICC keep in tune with the next generation of leaders as we strive to make our community an even better place to land, live and learn for a lifetime,” said Ron Arp, President of Identity Clark County.

Qualifying individuals come from the private sector, demonstrating strong potential as a business and community leader, possessing positive character attributes and capable of participating in ICC board meetings and policy forums.

“Being honored with the Ed Lynch Board Seat has been both a privilege and a profound learning experience. This esteemed position allowed me to collaborate closely with some of the area’s most visionary leaders. Together, we delved deeply and thoughtfully into pivotal issues shaping our local and regional landscape,” said 2023 honoree Kim Hamilk.

ICC is seeking referrals and suggestions from investors and friends. Expressions of interest include a resume or biography and letter of interest or support sent to sean@iccbusiness.org. The organization will complete a private screening and selection process in early November. Prior honorees include Kim Hamlik, Katy Belokonny, Matt Bisturis, Maren Calvert, Terry Wollam, Avaly Scarpelli and Jim Mains.

Identity Clark County is a 30-year-old business advocacy organization comprised of influential business leaders. The privately funded organization maintains an office in Vancouver and a lobbying presence in Olympia.