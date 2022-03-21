GVC’s annual Open Golf Tournament returns in June, registration open

The Greater Vancouver Chamber (GVC) recently announced that registration for its 2022 Open Golf Tournament, presented by Columbia Bank, is now open.

Taking place Thursday, June 23 at Camas Meadows Golf Course, this 18-hole, best-ball tournament will host 150 golfers, novice and veteran alike, with tee times for each foursome beginning at 8 a.m.

Golfers can now register their foursomes online for the Open Golf Tournament or individuals can register and they will be matched with three other players to form a team. Entry includes breakfast, complementary access to gourmet hand-crafted coffee, snack box, and gourmet lunch box at the course and more. The deadline for registration is Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

In addition, there will be a putting and KP contest, a long drive competition, a “Fantasy Golf” raffle, and first and second place tournament’s awards.

“This is an extremely popular event. Tickets for last year’s tournament sold out in just two weeks. We invite golfers to register, and don’t miss this opportunity to meet some new industry friends, promote their businesses, and connect with over 200 professionals in a fun and interactive environment. It’s exciting to host this event again,” said Hadley Phillips, member engagement & events specialist at the Chamber.

The GVC’s 2022 Open Golf Tournament is presented by Columbia Bank and supported by additional sponsors Securus Systems, ilani, Columbia Credit Union, Northwest Personal Training, Chick-fil-A, Opsahl Dawson, Lifetime Exteriors, Corwin Beverage Company, A-1 Automotive, NW Furniture Bank, Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, Bagcraft, Paul Davis Restoration, 1-800-GOT-JUNK, NW Accounting Professionals, iQ Credit Union, Stretch Zone and Waste Connections.

For more information about the tournament, sponsorship opportunities, or to register as a player, visit https://business.vancouverusa.com/events/details/2022-open-golf-tournament-22556.