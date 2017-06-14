GVCC seeks nominations for Business & Leadership Awards

The Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce (GVCC) is now accepting nominations for its 2017 Business and Leadership Awards.

Award recipients in six categories will be recognized during the chamber’s Annual Officer Installation and Business & Leadership Awards event on Wednesday, September 20 at the Hilton Vancouver.

Award categories are:

Business of the Year (small business)

Business of the Year (large business)

Startup to Watch

Community Champion Award

Community Statesman Award

John S. McKibbin Leadership Legacy Award

Nominators have until Friday, August 11 at 5 p.m. to submit for one of the six available awards. Nomination forms and tickets to the September 20 event are available at www.vancouverusa.com/pages/BusinessLeadershipAwards.

2016 winners were Waste Connections (Business of the Year – large category); Sweet Spot Skirts (Business of the Year – small category); High End Marketplace (Startup to Watch); Commissioner Neil Kimsey (Statesman of the Year); Ben Begherpour of SEH America (Community Champion); and John McKibbin, posthumously (Excellence in Leadership Award).

