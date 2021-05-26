Greater Vancouver Chamber, economic development partners host successful virtual Legislative Review

The Greater Vancouver Chamber (GVC), the Columbia River Economic Development Council (CREDC) and Identity Clark County (ICC) hosted the Annual Legislative Review, virtually, on May 21, presented by NW Natural. This 2021 Legislative Review event hosted more than 100 guests in attendance, featuring business leaders, local business owners and lawmakers.

In addition to dissecting the latest legislative session and allocation of state capital funding, elected officials in attendance were quizzed on the following topics:

Transportation & Infrastructure package

Economic Development Tools Approved

Bills passed on the Environment including Low Carbon Fuel Standards and Cap & Invest

Continued funding of Education & Workforce Development

Social Justice

Specific bills with direct impact on business: Paid Family Leave; Unemployment Insurance relief; Wage disputes; Capital Gains

Among the topics discussed, Safe By Summer was featured as an introduction to reopening guidelines issued recently by the CDC.Safe By Summer is an effort to encourage and equip employers to ensure their workforce is at least 80% vaccinated by Aug. 15, 2021, or earlier. Attendees were encouraged to take the pledge and to learn more at www.SafeBySummer.com.



Panelists in attendance (listed in order of Legislative District):

Senator Lynda Wilson, 17 th District (R)

District (R) Representative Paul Harris, 17 th District (R)

District (R) Representative Vicki Kraft, 17 th District (R)

District (R) Senator Anne Rivers, 18 th District (R)

District (R) Representative Brandon Vick, 18 th District (R)

District (R) Representative Larry Hoff, 18 th District (R)

District (R) Senator Annette Cleveland, 49 th District (D)

District (D) Representative Sharon Wylie, 49 th District (D)

District (D) Representative Monica Stonier, 49th District (D)

The 2021 Legislative Review event was held on the Chamber’s user-friendly virtual platform, created as a venue to convene and connect attendees in a virtual yet engaging space that accommodates large groups. Those who registered received a recording of the event after the live event was completed.



The GVC, CREDC and ICC recognize and appreciate the continued support from event Presenting Sponsor, NW Natural; Community Sponsors Chevron, Kaiser Permanente, The Columbian; and VIP Table Holders, CCAR, Clark College, HAPO Community Credit Union, MacKay Sposito, City of Ridgefield, IBEW Local 48, Community In Motion and SEH America.

