Give to Dress-A-Coug at WSU Vancouver

The community is encouraged to help Washington State University Vancouver students suit up for the workforce by donating new or clean, gently used professional attire, including dress shirts, pants, skirts, suits, accessories, belts, dress shoes and ties. A collection bin will be available on campus Jan. 16-26 in the lobby of the Student Services Center. Free visitor parking is nearby.

Students will have an opportunity to select an outfit Feb. 6 and 7 at the Dress-A-Coug Clothing Giveaway. They will wear their new business attire to the spring Career and Internship Fair Feb. 13-14 and for interviews.

Questions may be directed to Career Counselor Tina Harney at (360) 546-9503 or chrstina.harney@wsu.edu.

WSU Vancouver is located at 14204 NE Salmon Creek Ave., in Vancouver, east of the 134th Street exit from either I-5 or I-205, or via C-Tran bus service.

