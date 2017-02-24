Georgia Pacific Foundation donates $10,000 to Camas-Washougal Community Chest

The Georgia Pacific Foundation has donated $10,000 to support the fundraising efforts of the Camas-Washougal Community Chest (CWCC).

CWCC raises funds to support local nonprofits that deliver emergency food and crisis intervention services, natural resource education, summer library programs and much more.

The organization is currently evaluating 25 grant applications totaling $118,920 from 24 local nonprofits. Based on current donation projections, CWCC anticipates being able to fund $75,000 or 63 percent of the requested grant amount.

In a press release, CWCC said the Georgia Pacific Foundation donation is a significant contribution toward meeting local needs.

To reach its 2017 fundraising goal, CWCC seeks additional donations from individuals and businesses in Camas and Washougal.

For more information, visit www.CamasWashougalCommunityChest.org.

Comments

comments