From the List: Largest commercial printers in Clark County

Who are the largest commercial printers in Clark County? We ranked them by number of FTEs. Figures as of 6/21/18.

The top five are:

Columbian Publishing: 137 FTEs International Graphics & Nameplate Inc: 33 FTEs Visions in Print, A Thompson litho group: 10 FTEs Designs of All Kinds Inc: 9 FTEs: Columbia Litho Printing & Imaging: 8 FTEs

To view the rest of Clark County’s commercial printers, check out the July 20, 2018 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes specialties, number of salespeople, top local executive information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

