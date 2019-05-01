From the List: Clark County’s largest shopping centers

What are the largest shopping centers in Clark County? We ranked them by total square footage of leasable space. Figures as of 3/25/19.

The top five are:

Mill Plain Crossing Shopping Center: 745,864 total sq. ft. 192nd Station North: 600,000 total sq. ft. Gardner Center: 320,000 total sq. ft. Columbia Crossing Shopping Center: 246,557 total sq. ft. Grand Central: 196,000 total sq. ft.

To view the rest of Clark County’s shopping centers, check out the May 3, 2019 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes tenant information, management or leasing company information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Our 2019 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

