From the List: Clark County’s Largest Nonprofit Organizations

What are the largest nonprofit organizations in Clark County? We ranked them by total expenses reported on IRS form 990 (2017) and categorized them as arts; community; education; emergency services; or health. Figures as of 8/8/18.

The top five in each category are:

ARTS

Columbia Dance: $314,757 total expenses (2017) Magenta Theater: $151,656 total expenses (2017) Arts of Clark County Inc.: $36,622 total expenses (2017)

COMMUNITY

Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette: $154,795,751 total expenses (2017) Human Services Council: $10,624,216 total expenses (2017) Workforce Southwest Washington: $7,005,997 total expenses (2017) Innovative Services NW: $5,457,627 total expenses (2017) YWCA Clark County: $3,781,722 total expenses (2017)

EDUCATION

The Historic Trust: $5,329,426 total expenses (2017) Royal Ridges Retreat: $646,608 total expenses (2017) Columbia Springs: $405,191 total expenses (2017) Bike Clark County: $43,422 total expenses (2017) American West Vancouver Chinese School: $16,883 total expenses (2017)

EMERGENCY SERVICES

Clark County Food Bank: $11,160,692 total expenses (2017) Share: $7,048,158 total expenses (2017) The Salvation Army: $2,891,357 total expenses (2017) Janus Youth Programs Inc., Clark County: $1,968,825 total expenses (2017) F.I.S.H. of Vancouver Inc: $1,748,726 total expenses (2017)

HEALTH

Community Home Health & Hospice: $24,277,415 total expenses (2017) Columbia River Mental Health Services: $12,892,269 total expenses (2017) Lifeline Connections: $9,758,298 total expenses (2017) CDM Caregiving Services: $6,994,928 total expenses (2017) Consumer Voices Are Born (CVAB): $1,639,564 total expenses (2017)

