From the List: Clark County’s largest mortgage lenders & brokers

What are the largest mortgage lenders and brokers in Clark County? We ranked them by number of closed loans in the county in 2018. Figures as of 6/17/18.

The top five are:

Columbia Community Credit Union: 435 closed loans iQ Credit Union: 379 closed loans Riverview Community Bank: 375 closed loans Summit Mortgage Corporation: 324 closed loans First Tech Federal Credit Union: 187 closed loans

