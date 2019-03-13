From the List: Clark County’s largest florists

What are the largest florists in Clark County? We ranked them by number of employees and, in the event of a tie, by year established. Figures as of 2/6/19.

The top five are:

Garside Florist: 11 employees The Flower Express: 4 employees Avalon Events @ Belltower Cathedral: 4 employees Fine Flowers: 4 employees Clark County Floral: 4 employees

To view the rest of Clark County’s florists, check out the March 15, 2019 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes event specialties, other services offered, top local executive information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Individual industry lists can be purchased in Excel form by contacting the VBJ at 360.695.2442. These lists feature even more listings than what is in the print version.

Our 2019 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

