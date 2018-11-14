From the List: Clark County’s largest executive suites

What are the largest executive suites in Clark County? We ranked them by total square footage. Figures as of 10/8/18.

The top five are:

Courtyard Plaza: 8,900 total sq. ft. Cascade Executive Suites: 8,600 total sq. ft. Felida Village Work/Live Center: 8,380 total sq. ft. 61st Street Office Building: 6,100 total sq. ft. Cascade Crest Holding: 6,000 total sq. ft.

To view the rest of Clark County’s executive suites, check out the November 16, 2018 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes top local executive information, monthly lease rates and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

