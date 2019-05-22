From the List: Clark County’s largest assisted living & retirement facilities

What are the largest assisted living & retirement facilities in Clark County? We ranked them by number of units. Figures as of 5/3/19.
The top five are:
- Glenwood Place Senior Living: 325 units
- The Quarry Senior Living: 295 units
- Touchmark at Fairway Village: 238 units
- Van Mall Retirement Community: 203 units
- Cascade Inn: 188 units
To view the rest of Clark County’s assisted living & retirement facilities, check out the May 24, 2019 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes amenities, administrator/manager information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.
