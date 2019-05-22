From the List: Clark County’s largest assisted living & retirement facilities

What are the largest assisted living & retirement facilities in Clark County? We ranked them by number of units. Figures as of 5/3/19.

The top five are:

Glenwood Place Senior Living: 325 units The Quarry Senior Living: 295 units Touchmark at Fairway Village: 238 units Van Mall Retirement Community: 203 units Cascade Inn: 188 units

To view the rest of Clark County’s assisted living & retirement facilities, check out the May 24, 2019 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes amenities, administrator/manager information and more. Organizations that do not respond to list questionnaires are not included.

Our 2019 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

Comments

comments