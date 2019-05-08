From the List: Clark County’s employment agencies

What are the most active employment agencies in Clark County? We ranked them by the total number of positions filled in 2018. Figures as of 4/8/19.

The top five are:

Express Employment Professionals: 3,454 positions filled in 2018 Northwest Staffing Resources: 2,779 positions filled in 2018 WorkSource Vancouver: 2,200 Positions filled in 2018 Adecco: 1,000 Positions filled in 2018 Personnel Source Inc.: 950 positions filled in 2018

To view the rest of Clark County's employment agencies, check out the May 10, 2019 edition of the Vancouver Business Journal. The list includes in-house FTEs, top local executive information and more.

Our 2019 Book of Lists is also available in print or electronic form here.

