First Citizens Bank has opened a new 5,900-square-foot branch at 205 SE Park Plaza Drive in Vancouver. It replaces a former banking office and provides a larger and more convenient full-service location to serve individuals and businesses in the market. “Our larger, new Vancouver facility is an important addition to our branch network that allows us to better serve our customers and give them greater access to our products and services at a prominent location,” said Area Executive Nancy Tarabochia-Hart. “It’s a significant investment, and we look forward to building on our foundation in the community for years to come.”

Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The building includes 10 offices, two conference rooms and a central lobby. The Vancouver branch was conceptually designed by renowned British architect Ptolemy Dean, who is the 19th “Surveyor of the Fabric” and primary conservator overseeing upkeep of Westminster Abbey. He has consulted on the creation of many of the bank’s key offices for years. The Vancouver branch is one of two new First Citizens branches making their debut in the greater Portland area. Later this fall, First Citizens will open another new full-service, 9,500-square-foot branch at 15727 NW Blueridge Road in Beaverton, Ore.

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., and now celebrating the 125th anniversary of its founding, First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 550 branches in 23 states and commercial banking lending, leasing and other financial services. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets. Discover more at www.firstcitizens.com First Citizens Bank, Member FDIC.