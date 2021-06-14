“Explore More” in downtown Camas during June Third Thursday this week

The next Third Thursday in Camas on June 17 will encourage you to “Explore More” in downtown Camas. In addition to new pop-up shops, special cocktail and food menus, new art displays, trivia night and live music, there will also be a fun passport you can do to learn more about our town and to be entered to win downtown prizes for participating. Third Thursdays are all about evening shopping, dining, sipping and activities geared to adults, making them a perfect date night or girls’ night out. Downtown shops are open until 8 p.m. with new products to explore as well.

Here’s what’s going on in downtown on Third Thursday June 17:

Allure Boutique: Receive a quality Hello Sunshine tote as a gift with any purchase $75 or more (while supplies last).

Arktana : Acorn & the Oak pop-up with beautiful plants and flowers.

: Acorn & the Oak pop-up with beautiful plants and flowers. Attic Gallery: Wine, art and live music by a jazz duo featuring John Stowell on guitar and Rob Scheps on woodwinds.

Camas Antiques: Featured artist Gregory Gorham with incredible linoleum block printing art pieces featuring boats in Pacific Northwest harbor settings; also offering samples of honey-based caramels and taffy.

Caps N’ Taps: Third Thursday Trivia – “Travel and Exploration Edition” 8 p.m. Always fun!

Gogi Grill: Third Thursday Special: ‘Hot Stone BiBimBap!’ Hot stone pot bibimbap (dolsot-bibimbap, 돌솥 비빔밥) is a variation of bibimbap served in a very hot dolsot (stone pot) in which a raw egg is cooked against the sides of the bowl. The bowl is so hot that anything that touches it sizzles for minutes. Protein of choice (Chicken, Beef, or Tofu – $12.99)

Grains of Wrath: Food and cocktail pairing: Cocktail with pineapple and jalapeño infused tequila paired with shrimp skewers.

Jazzercise Camas: FREE class for New Customers to try Jazzercise on Thursday at 7 p.m., 514 NE Dallas.

Juxtaposition: Pop up shop with Moon View Alpaca Farm ceramic art and woven alpaca products. Local and handmade.

Lily Atelier: Launching a new jewelry line – Trunk Show beginning at 4 p.m. with special pricing and treats.

LiveWell Camas: Pop ups of four kid-run businesses plus a macrame artist.

Moonlight Salon: A display of all travel items – on sale for 20% off. “Explore beautifully.”

Norris Arts: From 5-8 p.m. only, come to Norris Arts and receive a free Norris Arts minipot, just for walking in and saying the words “I hear I get a free minipot!” No purchase necessary. Free piece of stoneware pottery for anyone who takes the extra time to “explore” and visit them during the Third Thursday event. (6th Avenue Commercial Center, 1605 NW 6th Avenue; Suite #D).

Papermaker Pride: Three & Me pillow painting event for moms of seniors who are graduating. Sign up for class required. Perfect for students moving away.

Salud Wine Bar & Italian Dining: Featuring a dessert and Prosecco pairing – a slice of house made and decadent tiramisu with a glass of perfectly paired Bocelli Prosecco (usually only available by the bottle!) for $15.

The Soap Chest: 10% discount on their Travel Facial Care Kit and their Washington Apple & Sage Soap.

Stop by Arktana (415 NE 4th) or Juxtaposition (425 NE 4th) to pick up your “Explore More” passport and enjoy discovering more about the town. Prizes for participating include a $50 gift card to a downtown restaurant of your choice, I Love Downtown Camas mugs and a prize basket filled with goodies from downtown.

Live music will be provided in downtown by The Robusto Rejects Band. Restaurants will be hosting special drink and food items with more details to be announced closer to the event.

“Third Thursdays are a very fun way to come together with your friends or your sweetheart and spend a lively evening together — there is so much to do,” said Carrie Schulstad, executive director of the Downtown Camas Association (DCA). “This month we’re adding in a passport activity since the weather will be nice and walking through our beautiful downtown will be an extra enjoyable experience. Come support local, see what’s new and explore more in the heart of our city.”

Third Thursdays are being held each month of the year, each with a different theme. July’s Third Thursday will be on July 15with the theme “Thirsty Thursday.” For more information, visit https://downtowncamas.com/event/third-thursday-in-downtown-camas.

Comments

comments