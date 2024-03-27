Erdman resigns as Battle Ground City Manager

After 10 years of service to the City of Battle Ground, City Manager Erin Erdman has announced her resignation effective April 19. “It is with a heavy heart that I announce my resignation from the City of Battle Ground, a city I have come to love both professionally and personally,” said City Manager Erdman. “I want to thank the City Council and the citizens of Battle Ground for entrusting me with this responsibility for the past five years, providing me the opportunity to grow professionally.”

Erdman joined the City in 2014 as the Community Development Director. Ms. Erdman began serving as the Interim City Manager in October 2018, before officially being appointed to the role in a unanimous vote by the City Council, in April 2019.

During her tenure, Ms. Erdman was influential in the development of a community-wide vision designed to chart the direction for the City’s future, balancing the priority of growth while maintaining our hometown feel. The City’s Vision and Strategic Action Plan set the stage for the City’s Land Use Master Plan, Transportation Improvement Plan, and various Sub-Area Plans.

With overwhelming support from voters, the City saw the successful passage of the Fire District 3 Annexation in 2021 under Ms. Erdman’s leadership as City Manager. She also led the City through the global COVID-19 pandemic, just a year after her appointment. Her management and leadership skills were critical, providing the guidance necessary to ensure the continued health and safety of our community.

Ms. Erdman’s resignation comes following her recent acceptance of the City Manager position with the City of Kennewick, Washington.

“The Council and I offer our sincere appreciation for Erin’s leadership, dedication, and numerous contributions to the City of Battle Ground,” said Mayor Troy McCoy. “I wish her well and hope she knows the incredible influence she has had in this community. The City of Kennewick is lucky to have her.”

Ms. Erdman stated, “I want to thank City staff, from the bottom of my heart. I am deeply proud of what we have accomplished together. You [City staff] are truly an impressive and dedicated group of hard-working individuals. I know the City will do great things because it has great people behind it.”

The Battle Ground City Council will discuss the next steps for the recruitment and hiring process of a new City Manager.