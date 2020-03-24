EPS providing free childcare for first responders and health care workers

Evergreen Public Schools announces the opening of Camp Evergreen, providing free childcare for the community’s First Responders and Healthcare Professionals during the COVID-19 crisis.

Camp Evergreen is located at Crestline Elementary School, 13003 SE Seventh Street, in Vancouver. Beginning Tuesday, March 24, it will operate weekdays (Monday-Friday) from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., available for children 30 months through 12 years of age. The Camp will be staffed by Evergreen Public Schools employees.
 
Registration information is available at: https://sites.google.com/evergreenps.org/eps-camp-evergreen/home

Comments

comments

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.