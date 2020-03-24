EPS providing free childcare for first responders and health care workers

Evergreen Public Schools announces the opening of Camp Evergreen, providing free childcare for the community’s First Responders and Healthcare Professionals during the COVID-19 crisis.

Camp Evergreen is located at Crestline Elementary School, 13003 SE Seventh Street, in Vancouver. Beginning Tuesday, March 24, it will operate weekdays (Monday-Friday) from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., available for children 30 months through 12 years of age. The Camp will be staffed by Evergreen Public Schools employees.



Registration information is available at: https://sites.google.com/evergreenps.org/eps-camp-evergreen/home

