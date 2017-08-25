Eight local companies make Inc. 5000 fast-growth list

Eight companies headquartered in Southwest Washington have made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately-held companies for 2017.

The annual list is ranked according to percentage revenue growth over the past three years. To be eligible for the list, companies must have brought in at least $2 million in revenue last year. They must also apply.

Local companies on the list are:

Northwest Healthcare (#1283), a Vancouver-based provider of home healthcare for senior citizens, had a three-year growth rate of 318 percent and $5.4 million in revenue last year. The company was founded in 1999 and employs 140.

Pacific Energy Concepts (#1430), a Vancouver-based firm that designs and installs energy-efficient lighting and controls systems for businesses, had a three-year growth rate of 284 percent and $17 million in revenue last year. The company also made Inc. 5000’s Best Workplaces list earlier this year.

NetRush (#1681), a Vancouver company that partners directly with companies to control and optimize their brand on the Amazon Marketplace, had a three-year growth rate of 233 percent and $80.5 million in revenue last year. Founded in 2006, the company now employs 125 people.

Excavator Rental Services (#1940), which sells and leases construction equipment to contractors out of its Camas headquarters, experienced a three-year growth rate of 197 percent and made $14.1 million in revenue last year.

DiscoverOrg (#1977), Vancouver-based sales and marketing intelligence firm, had a three-year growth of 191 percent and $59.4 million in revenue last year. The company has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list every year since 2011.

“Our mission remains focused on accelerating our customers’ pipeline and revenue growth – we can only grow when they grow,” said DiscoverOrg CEO Henry Schuck. “Since our inception 10 years ago, our customers have experienced the difference our unmatched data has on their own sales. Making the Inc. 5000 list for the seventh time is a reflection of their trust and of our mutual success.”

Empire Hospitality (#2332), a Vancouver-based leader in the preparation, development and servicing of federal and state hospitality contracts, experienced a three-year growth rate of 155 percent and made $13.6 million in revenue last year.

Fuel Medical Group (#2751), a provider of customized patient education materials, marketing campaigns and business management services to multi-specialty physicians, had a three-year growth of 125 percent and $13.1 million in revenue last year. The Camas-based firm employs 85 people.

SmartRG (#4595), which engineers, sells and supports advanced customer premise equipment and home networking services to ISPs, experienced a three-year growth rate of 52 percent and made $21.4 million in revenue last year. The Vancouver-based firm was founded in 2012 and has 59 employees.

