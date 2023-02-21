Downtown sewer project starts this week

The City of Vancouver is continuing its ongoing work to rehabilitate aging sewer lines in the community, with work starting the week of Feb. 20. The project route starts near Harney Street along West 8th Street, moves down Grant Street and comes along West 6th Street to Broadway Street. The project will be completed in two stages. During February, work will be from the roundabout to Harney. Work will continue from Columbia Street to Broadway Street during March through April. With any street or infrastructure project, schedules are subject to change.

General construction hours are planned for 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, but could be as late as 8 p.m. and include weekends if needed. The City has contracted with Allied Trenchless for this project and the public will see their equipment in the project area.

During construction, there will be temporary street closures and detours. Traffic on affected streets may be reduced to one lane. Grant Street will be entirely closed for a few days in late February or early March from West 8th to West 6th streets. Drivers, riders, and pedestrians should watch for detour signs to help navigate through the area. On-street parking may also be unavailable to provide room for equipment and safety for construction workers and the public. No Parking signs will be placed at least 24-48 hours in advance. Vehicles left in these areas are subject to towing at the owner’s expense.

This project is the third phase of an ongoing project to rehabilitate existing large sewer pipes that have been in service for more than 70 years. Crews will be using a method called cured-in-place lining or “trenchless” construction, where most of the work happens underground, eliminating the need to dig up the street to do the work and minimizing the impact on the public.

The public can direct questions to constructioninfo@cityofvancouver.us or call 360-487-7750.