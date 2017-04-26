Downtown Camas Association recognized for promotional campaign

The Downtown Camas Association (DCA) received the Outstanding Promotional Campaign of the Year award for its series of promotional videos at Washington Main Street’s Excellence on Main Awards Ceremony yesterday in Ellensburg, Washington.

The “day in the life” videos featured local residents and business owners going about their daily routines. The goal of the campaign, according to DCA Executive Director Carrie Schulstad, was to quickly and visually express downtown Camas’s unique sense of place while also highlighting downtown businesses.

“So much of the appeal of our downtown is visual – the walkable streets, the historic buildings, the welcoming trees, the lights, the engaging merchants,” said Schulstad in a press release. “We set out on a journey to create videos that captured the feel of being in downtown Camas.”

The videos, which also included a “Why Come to Camas” promotional piece, were produced by Anthem Media and coordinated by the DCA Promotions Committee with funding support from the City of Camas lodging tax dollars.

In total, seven videos were created, featuring 32 different downtown businesses.

“The downtown videos are interesting, authentic and artful,” said Breanne Durham, Washington Main Street coordinator. “The Downtown Camas Association has created a high-quality tool that not only helps promote their downtown to those on the outside, but also serves to foster civic pride and galvanize the downtown business community.”

Organized by the Washington State Main Street Program, the Excellence on Main Awards recognizes communities, organizations, and individuals who are helping to achieve economic vitality and build sustainable communities through downtown revitalization and preservation.

Comments

comments