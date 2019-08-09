Disabilities Board gathers awards nominations

The Clark County Developmental Disabilities Advisory Board is accepting nominations of businesses and individuals for the Disability Employment Awareness Community Awards, which honor the role people with developmental disabilities have in a dynamic, productive workforce. The awards recognize leadership in the business community. Nominations are sought in the following categories:

Large employer (50 or more local employees) of people with intellectual or developmental disabilities

Small employer (49 or fewer local employees) of people with intellectual or developmental disabilities

Employee with an intellectual or developmental disability

Dennis Campbell Outstanding Service Award for extraordinary service to improve the lives of individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities

David Hanawalt Service Award for an employment specialist who demonstrates service to their clients above and beyond the client’s expectations, exceeds the contractual expectations, and promotes client success and growth

Nomination forms can be found on the county’s website at www.clark.wa.gov/community-services/developmental-disabilities. Submit by noon on Friday, Aug. 23. The awards will be presented at the Disability Employment Awareness Event 4-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Heathman Lodge, 7801 N.E. Greenwood Drive. October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

